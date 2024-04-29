Trump Jr. leads fundraising event for Republicans in Missoula

Donald Trump Jr., state GOP candidates and top fundraisers rallied supporters in Missoula on Sunday.

The son of the former president, and 2024 presidential candidate, told the crowd of roughly 300 on the University of Montana campus that Republicans can flip a U.S. Senate seat this year.

“There’s never been a better pathway for us to regain some control and have some power in there,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. is referring to incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. Tester, Montana's only statewide elected Democrat, is running for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Tester held onto his seat six years ago by winning just over 50 percent of the vote, despite multiple trips to the state from then-President Trump and his family to campaign against him.

Republican leaders have tapped a political newcomer to face Tester this time in the race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Shaylee Ragar Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy speaks to a crowd during a fundraising event in Missoula.

Tim Sheehy, a Bozeman businessman and former Navy Seal, is the GOP frontrunner. While some GOP party members have bristled over national leaders backing Sheehy in the state Republican primary, he told the crowd it’s time to unify and unseat Tester.

“He has to go, we have to retire him and it’s up to Montana to determine control of the Senate,” Sheehy said.

All speakers who rallied Republicans at the event kept their focus to mainstay GOP talking points – like restricting immigration, reducing the federal budget, and allowing for more oil drilling.

Gov. Greg Gianforte lauded his work to cut taxes and bring new businesses to Montana as he seeks a second term.

“Working together with the Legislature, we’ve been getting stuff done,” Gianforte said.

Gianforte will likely face Democrat Ryan Busse in the general election.

Congressman Ryan Zinke told the crowd he’s facing a competitive race this cycle. He beat Democrat Monica Tranel in 2022 by four points, and the two are in a rematch.

“This election sets the tone for the next 10 years,” Zinke said.

Gianforte and Sheehy both face primary challengers, but have far outraised their opponents fundraising and have establishment support. Their opponents did not have speaking slots at the event.

The gathering was sponsored by the Montana Association of Conservative political action committee. Tickets cost $75.