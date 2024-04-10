Failing Highway 41 bridge; UM disability settlement

Montana Highway 41 from Dillon to Twin Bridges closes indefinitely

Montana Highway 41, from Dillon to Twin Bridges is closed indefinitely to through traffic. A spokesperson with the Montana Department of Transportation said the closure is the result of a failed inspection on the bridge crossing the Beaverhead river.

Inspectors noticed a concrete foundation appeared to be failing, and determined the bridge cannot support traffic. The department said it is evaluating repair options and does not yet have a timeline for reopening the bridge.

The highway remains open to local traffic south of the bridge closure.

UM reaches settlement on violations over ADA accommodations in the Adams Center

The University of Montana and U.S. Justice Department reached a settlement on violations over access to the university's Adams Center for persons with disabilities.

Officials began investigating in 2019 after receiving complaints there was not adequate handicap-accessible seating inside the building used for basketball games and other events.

Investigators found the Adams Center violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not adequately dispersing accessible seating throughout the venue.

In the settlement agreement, UM agrees to rearrange accessible seating throughout the venue. The agreement notes the university cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation.

