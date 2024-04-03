© 2024 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Smoke from prescribed burns may be visible in the Bitterroot

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 3, 2024 at 10:59 AM MDT

Montana forest managers are planning prescribed burns this month in the Bitterroot Valley.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks said a 200-acre burn is planned for the Threemile Wildlife Management Area east of Florence.

Burns are weather-dependent, but officials expect to start this week and finish before the end of April.

Smoke from the burns will be periodically visible from many parts of the Bitterroot Valley, including Highway 93.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Bitterroot Valley Threemile Wildlife Management Area wildfire
