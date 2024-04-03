Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Smoke from prescribed burns may be visible in the Bitterroot
Montana forest managers are planning prescribed burns this month in the Bitterroot Valley.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks said a 200-acre burn is planned for the Threemile Wildlife Management Area east of Florence.
Burns are weather-dependent, but officials expect to start this week and finish before the end of April.
Smoke from the burns will be periodically visible from many parts of the Bitterroot Valley, including Highway 93.