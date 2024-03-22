© 2024 MTPR
We're working to fix a technical issue causing problems with our broadcasts. We'll have it resolved as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Winter weather predicted to return to Montana this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published March 22, 2024 at 7:54 PM MDT
Winter weather advisories for snow and gusty wind are posted across Montana’s northern tier through Saturday. Significant snow and bitter cold and, in some cases, sub-zero overnight lows are possible near Billings this weekend.
National Weather Service
Montana’s first taste of spring weather will soon end. In some cases, it is already being replaced with chilly, damp conditions.

Montanans celebrated abundant sunshine and warmth, even a few record-breaking temperatures this week. That’s about to change.

The National Weather Service in Missoula said an inch or two of valley snow is likely north of Flathead Lake by Friday morning.

“The other part to keep in mind is just the temperatures,” Meteorologist Travis Booth said.

Booth said western Montana’s daytime highs will dip into the 30's this weekend.

“So, kind of a return to winter-like conditions,” Booth said.

Booth said that presents a risk to newborn livestock and will feel particularly jarring after the recent warmth.

Chilly conditions stick around for most of next week.
