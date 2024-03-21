State Supreme Court allows abortion access ballot initiative to advance

The Montana Supreme Court overturned the state attorney general’s block of a proposal that could amend the state’s Constitution to protect abortion access.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen had argued the proposed ballot initiative doesn’t meet the legal standard to appear before voters in 2024.

In a six-to-one decision, the state’s high court ruled that Knudsen erred in his analysis.

However, the attorney general still has a chance to rewrite the proposal’s language.

The backers of the initiative, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, could initiate another court challenge if they disagree with any changes made by the attorney general.

Supporters won’t be able to begin gathering signatures until the language is settled. The deadline for signatures is June 21.