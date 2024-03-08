Avalanche forecasters urge caution near steep slopes this weekend

Backcountry riders and snowmobilers are encouraged to be cautious around steep slopes this weekend.

Weak layers of snow are present in many forecast areas. Avalanche forecasters in Flathead, Missoula and Gallatin have documented large natural and human-triggered slides in recent days. Some reported near misses.

A snowmobiler near Cooke City reported triggering an avalanche that broke up to 12-feet deep and up to 1,000 feet wide.

Warm temperatures are expected and could create dangerous conditions.

Backcountry users are encouraged to look at their local forecast before heading out.