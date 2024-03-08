© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Avalanche forecasters urge caution near steep slopes this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:55 PM MST

Backcountry riders and snowmobilers are encouraged to be cautious around steep slopes this weekend.

Weak layers of snow are present in many forecast areas. Avalanche forecasters in Flathead, Missoula and Gallatin have documented large natural and human-triggered slides in recent days. Some reported near misses.

A snowmobiler near Cooke City reported triggering an avalanche that broke up to 12-feet deep and up to 1,000 feet wide.

Warm temperatures are expected and could create dangerous conditions.

Backcountry users are encouraged to look at their local forecast before heading out.
Tags
Montana News weather
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information