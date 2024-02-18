© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

State files appeal to Supreme Court in Held v. Montana case

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 18, 2024 at 8:12 AM MST
Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana.
Shaylee Ragar
Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana.

The state of Montana has filed its appeal to the Supreme Court over a youth-led climate case.

The appeal in the Held v. Montana case comes after a district court ruled in favor of the 16 youth plaintiffs last summer. The court found the state’s energy policies violated the plaintiff’s constitutional right to a healthy environment.

In January, the Montana Supreme Court ordered state regulators to consider climate change as part of their permitting decisions while the appeal plays out.

The state reiterated its argument that Montana is not singularly responsible for planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, so Montana alone cannot remedy the young plaintiffs’ harm.

The appeal also argues Montana's Environmental Policy Act doesn’t give state agencies the power to address climate change or how it’s harming young people.

The plaintiffs now have until mid-March to submit a response to the state’s opening brief.
Tags
Montana News Held v MontanaMontana Supreme CourtMontana Environmental Policy ActEnvironment
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
