Grants to fund ecosystem restoration in Montana as part of federal climate initiatives

The Bureau of Land Management is sending nearly $4 million to Montana for ecosystem restoration.

The BLM Montana/Dakotas office received this grant as part of more than $40 million set aside for ecosystem restoration across the U.S. in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

The BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning says the money is part of the law’s climate change initiatives.

“And in this case, that means really working to ensure that we're keeping as much water on the landscape as possible,” Stone-Manning said.

The fund will support five projects in Montana, including restoring riverbanks in the lower Blackfoot tributaries, reviving sagebrush habitat in northern-central Montana, and former mine rehabilitation in Butte.

These projects are expected to be completed within the next three years.

