Montana topped the country in wage growth for 2023

Many Montana workers enjoyed bigger paychecks last year. That’s according to a new national report that placed the state at number one in the nation for 2023 wage gains.

The January National Employment Report from ADP Research Institute shows a nearly 8% pay increase for the median Montana worker last year. Idaho trailed close behind in wage growth, while workers in Wyoming and the Dakotas also saw significant gains.

Missoula-based economist Bryce Ward said most of Montana’s industries saw average pay increases more than double the national average.

“It just tells us the economy is hot, right?” Ward told MTPR in a phone interview. “Montana is growing; it’s growing in terms of output, in wages, in population. Exactly what’s driving it requires more refined analysis.”

The report from ADP Research Institute tracked payroll data for millions of workers across the country.

While the report indicates Montana was top ranked in last year’s wage gains, other earnings data show it still ranks in the bottom half of states by average hourly pay at $30.50 per hour.