Rate of hearing loss in Montana is among the highest in the country, study says

A new study finds that Montana has one of the highest rates of hearing loss nationwide as rural Americans experience higher rates of hearing loss.

The study, published in Lancet Regional Health, is the first of its kind because it estimates hearing loss rates by state and county. Previous studies were nationwide in scope.

Lead researcher David Rein, with the National Opinion Research Center, expected people in noisy cities to experience more hearing loss.

“But really we found the opposite, that the less urban a place is, the higher the risk for hearing loss,” Rein said.

Montana has the third highest overall rate of hearing loss in the country.

Like other rural states, Montana has one of the oldest populations. Rein said age could be a factor in the state’s high rate of hearing loss, but it still ranks in the top 10 when adjusted for age and other factors.

The study didn’t look at the specific reasons why people in rural areas experience higher rates of hearing loss. But Rein thinks the types of jobs rural people have may play a part. Think mining, trucking or even farming.

“For example, a combine with day after day noise exposure for a long period of time, that adds up,” Rein said.

Rein said to avoid extremely loud noises and if that’s not possible, always wear hearing protection. Low volume noises over long periods of time can also damage hearing. Taking a break from that noise can help.

Rein said it’s also important to get tested to catch hearing loss early.