Gov. Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Juras announce re-election campaign

Montana’s Republican governor and his lieutenant announced their re-election campaign Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras said they’d use a second term to continue the work they’ve prioritized over the last three years.

In a new release, they listed tax cuts, boosting teacher pay and benefits and funding for law enforcement as highlights from their first term they want to advance.

Their policy agenda has also included tighter restrictions on abortion and transgender rights. Those have all faced court challenges.

Gianforte is a former tech entrepreneur who also served in the U.S. House of Representatives. Juras is a longtime attorney from Conrad.

Republican Rep. Tanner Smith, a business owner from Lakeside, announced his campaign for governor last spring. Democrat Ryan Busse, a former firearms executive, is also running to unseat Gianforte.