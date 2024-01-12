Montanans have grown more tolerant of wolves, according to new survey results

One thing is clear from the initial survey results published Thursday by University of Montana. Montanans hold a nuanced view of wolves and wolf management.

Alex Metcalf, member of the survey team and associate professor at the UM Forestry School, said that while three quarters of Montana’s general population say they’re tolerant of wolves:

“They also remain highly supportive of wolf hunting and of lethal control of wolves, even as a preventative measure,” Metcalf said.

The survey undertaken by UM and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was the third review of wolf sentiment to date; previous surveys were done in 2012 and 2017.

While Montanans say they broadly tolerate wolves, their opinion of the state’s management of the canines is lower. Among the general population, only a third of respondents were satisfied with the state’s management. Among wolf hunters, less than 20% reported confidence in Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ ability to manage wolves.

The University said further insights from the survey would be released as research is published in scientific journals.

