Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Comments call for removal of contaminated soils from Columbia Falls Aluminum site

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 5, 2024 at 9:17 AM MST

The Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year released its plan to contain soils with high levels of cyanide and fluoride at the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company Superfund Site. The plan calls for an underground concrete wall to prevent toxins from leaching into the groundwater. The method is known as a “slurry wall.”

The EPA has said removing all contaminated soils at the site along the Flathead River would be impractical given the size of the site and how close it is to the water.

But former owner Atlantic Richfield as well as residents question whether that will work with the rocky soil. The wall would be required to be over 100 feet deep.

People shared these concerns with the EPA during the public comment period. The Hungry Horse News first filed a request for those documents.

The EPA will respond to comments when it issues its final decision. That’s expected in March

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
