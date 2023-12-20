UM football is going to Texas for this year's FCS national championship game

The University of Montana football team is headed to its first FCS national title game in over a decade. The Griz defeated the North Dakota State Bison in double overtime Saturday.

“It’s going to be a pitch to Junior, he’s going to attempt a throw, face mask! Flag is out! OHHH! Keelan White!” Gallindo said.

The call from ESPN’s Lowell Galindo for Montana’s go-ahead two-point conversion against North Dakota State will live on forever in Griz folklore.

The tipped-pass thrown by wide receiver Junior Bergen and caught by Keelan White secured a 31 to 29 victory in the semifinal contest. Head Coach Bobby Hauck said the game would be remembered as one of the best spectacles ever hosted by Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

“You can’t quantify this statement but it’s one of the biggest games, the greatest games in the history of our stadium,” Hauck said.

Billings senior-graduate Bergen has been the star of Montana’s playoff run, with three kick return touchdowns in the last two games.

Montana will head to the national title game in Frisco, Texas on January 7. They’ll face the defending champions, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

A sizable contingent is expected to travel to Texas for the title game. Delta Airlines and American Airlines have added extra flights from Missoula to Dallas.