Plans to build housing for state prison and hospital employees move forward

Montana officials are moving forward with plans to build housing for employees of the state prison and state hospital. A lack of affordable homes has contributed to staffing shortages.

While affordable housing is a critical need across the state, officials are considering a plan to build 28 townhomes in Deer Lodge. Staffing issues at the state hospital and prison have contributed to troubles caring for patients and inmates.

The $7 million price tag will be covered by a bill passed by the state Legislature last spring.

Dan Villa, director of the Montana Board of Investments, is charged with helping distribute the money. He presented the plan to a committee of lawmakers Tuesday. He said it could help attract people to the state’s lower paying jobs.

“We really built the strategy around how do we help recruit those particular positions,” Villa said.

The latest data show the hospital has 106 open psychiatric technicians positions and the state prison has 62 vacant correction officer positions.

The proposed townhomes would be rentals, with the goal of transitioning state employee renters to home buyers after a few years. The state is also considering a home loan program.

Villa said construction on the townhomes could begin as early as this spring, contingent on approval from the Board of Investments.