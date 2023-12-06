Montana VA head retires; Montana Air National Guard base lockdown

VA officials announce former head of the Montana VA Health Care System retired

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday the former head of the Montana VA Health Care System retired this month.

Dr. Judy Hayman was appointed director in 2019. She was removed from the position this July following concern about issues with hiring practices and operational oversight from Montana’s congressional delegation. Hayman remained employed at the VA until December 2.

Duane Gill was appointed interim director in July and will continue in the role until a permanent replacement is announced.

The VA Health Care System serves over 40,000 veterans at 18 facilities across Montana.

Montana Air National Guard base near the Great Falls airport went into lockdown

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

The Montana Air National Guard base near the Great Falls airport went into lockdown Wednesday. According to a press release from the National Guard, multiple threatening phone calls were made around 8 a.m. Staff were ordered to shelter in place for about two and half hours before they were sent home.

The base was also hosting students from Leadership High School at the time. All students and school staff were escorted off the base.

Some security measures remained in place Wednesday afternoon.

The National Guard has been in contact with the FBI. The FBI said the phone number used to make the calls has been used to make similar threats in several states.