Montana News

Montana's VA director will leave her position following months of oversight concerns

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT

The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced Thursday it’s replacing Montana’s VA Health Care System Director. The change follows months of concern from Montana’s congressional delegation.

The federal agency announced Judy Hayman will leave her position as head of Montana’s Veteran Affairs Health Care System on July 24.

The Montana VA declined to provide further details behind Hayman's departure, but a press release cited “operational oversight concerns.” The agency announced Duane Gill will serve as acting director as the agency conducts an internal review.

Republican U.S. House Rep. Matt Rosendale said in a press release the change is a major victory. He said his office investigated “issues with hiring practices and medical malpractice” at the Fort Harrison VA medical center.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who chairs the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in a statement that leadership failures at VA Montana will not be tolerated and he is glad to see the agency take action.

VA officials appointed Hayman as the head of the Montana VA in 2019, which assists the more than 90,000 veterans throughout the state.

Montana News U.S. Department of Veterans AffairsJudy HaymanDuane Gill
Victoria Traxler
