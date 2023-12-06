After a tie vote in the Nov. elections, Missoula City Council chooses a winner

A nonpartisan Missoula city council race is finally settled nearly a month after the local municipal election. Incumbent Sandra Vasecka retains her seat representing Missoula’s Sixth Ward.

Vasecka’s complex path to victory over challenger Sean Patrick McCoy was defined by razor-thin vote margins. McCoy led Vasecka by just five votes following the November 7 election. That spurred a recount at Vasecka’s request.

The recount revealed a first-ever dead heat. Each candidate received 1,476 votes. That put the tie-breaking responsibility squarely on the Missoula City Council.

During Monday night’s lengthy meeting, Ward 3 Rep. Gwen Jones said despite their frequent differences of opinion, Vasecka is respectful, professional and does her homework:

“And I also just think that it's important having some level of representation for Missoulians who are not progressive, acknowledging that is a minority on council,” Jones said.

Amber Sherrill, Representing Missoula’s Fourth Ward, said she also likes Vasecka and also disagrees with her on many issues. Sherrill voted for McCoy.

"My vote is for the candidate that was endorsed by the labor union and the Montana Conservation Voters," Sherrill said.

After four rounds of voting, Vasecka finally secured a 7 to 5 majority, securing her chair on the council.