Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

After a tie vote in the Nov. elections, Missoula City Council chooses a winner

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST

A nonpartisan Missoula city council race is finally settled nearly a month after the local municipal election. Incumbent Sandra Vasecka retains her seat representing Missoula’s Sixth Ward.

Vasecka’s complex path to victory over challenger Sean Patrick McCoy was defined by razor-thin vote margins. McCoy led Vasecka by just five votes following the November 7 election. That spurred a recount at Vasecka’s request.

The recount revealed a first-ever dead heat. Each candidate received 1,476 votes. That put the tie-breaking responsibility squarely on the Missoula City Council.

During Monday night’s lengthy meeting, Ward 3 Rep. Gwen Jones said despite their frequent differences of opinion, Vasecka is respectful, professional and does her homework:

“And I also just think that it's important having some level of representation for Missoulians who are not progressive, acknowledging that is a minority on council,” Jones said.

Amber Sherrill, Representing Missoula’s Fourth Ward, said she also likes Vasecka and also disagrees with her on many issues. Sherrill voted for McCoy.

"My vote is for the candidate that was endorsed by the labor union and the Montana Conservation Voters," Sherrill said.

After four rounds of voting, Vasecka finally secured a 7 to 5 majority, securing her chair on the council.
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
