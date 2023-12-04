© 2023 MTPR
Contractors to begin demolition work at a former smelter site in Butte

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published December 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST
A mining headframe in Uptown Butte, Montana with the city in view in the background.
Contractors for Atlantic Richfield (AR) will begin demolition work this week at a former smelter site in the heart of Butte. MTPR’s John Hooks reports on the next phase of the city’s Superfund cleanup.

AR is getting a jump on the sizable cleanup of the Silver Bow Creek corridor by starting above-ground demolition at the Butte Reduction Works smelter site.

Josh Bryson, project manager for the company, said the demolition will not affect the remediation plans currently being designed by AR and the Environmental Protection Agency.

“That demolition won’t have any impact on the performance of the remedy or the soils being removed. But it allows us to get materials out of the way as we continue to prepare those design documents,” Bryson said.

Bryson said the company will use water trucks to suppress dust and set up three air monitoring stations to observe air quality.

Waste from the site will be transported to the Butte Mine Waste Repository using covered trucks and approved haul routes. Bryson said the demolition work is expected to conclude next summer.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
