Briefs: Kalispell elections; State Supreme Court race; Rosendale opposes Santos expulsion

Citing election errors, Flathead County Attorney petitions court to dismiss Kalispell election results

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

The Flathead County Attorney’s office is asking a district court judge to toss out results for Kalispell’s November election. County election administrator Debbie Pierson says an administrative error led to more than 170 people casting ballots in the wrong ward. The county’s election system wasn’t updated after Kalispell’s wards were altered in 2021. Pierson cited a commitment to transparent, accurate elections as the reason her office is asking for the court to take action. If the judge approves the petition, the Kalispell municipal election will be redone at a later date using the correct ward boundaries.

Cory Swanson enters the Montana Supreme Court race

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson has entered the Montana Supreme Court race. Swanson joins former federal judge Jerry Lynch in seeking current Chief Justice Mike McGrath’s seat. McGrath plans to retire at the end of this term.

The Chief Justice sits with six other justices on the court, all of whom serve eight year terms.

Swanson has served as the Broadwater County Attorney for the last 10 years. Prior to that, he was the deputy attorney general for the Montana Department of Justice under Attorney General Tim Fox.

Supreme Court races are non-partisan but have seen increased controversy in recent years. The 2022 race for a state Supreme Court seat broke records for the most expensive race for the state’s highest court in Montana history.

Rosendale votes against expelling Santos from Congress, saying it would set a "worrisome precedent"

Edward O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

Montana’s Republican Representatives in the U.S. House split their votes Friday over the expulsion of now-former Republican Rep. George Santos from New York. Santos faces federal indictments on over 20 counts, including wire fraud and identity theft.

Rep. Ryan Zinke, voted to oust Santos. Zinke said on social media that Santos intentionally deceived voters.

Rep. Matt Rosendale backed Santos. During his appearance on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, Rosendale said while he does not condone the accusations leveled against Santos, he hasn’t yet been convicted of anything. Rosendale said to prematurely punish someone is a "worrisome precedent."