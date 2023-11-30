© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake County settles class-action lawsuit over its jail conditions

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:42 AM MST

Lake County has settled a class-action lawsuit over conditions inside its jail. The Lake County Jail will construct new housing units and an outdoor recreation area.

The class action settlement between inmates at the jail and Lake County was approved by a federal court in Missoula this week. In the settlement, Lake County denied any wrongdoing, but agreed to the terms.

Constance Van Kley, one of the attorneys representing inmates, said lack of expansion left the 90-year-old jail overcrowded and unsanitary.

“When the jail was initially built, there weren’t nearly the same number of inmates that there are today,” Kley said.

With more inmates than cells, the indoor recreation room was converted to housing. Inmates were stuck in their cells for 24 hours a day.

Van Kley said the new housing and recreation space will improve conditions.

“This means that inmates will have a daily opportunity to exercise, as well as to go outdoors and see the sun and, you know, breathe fresh air,” Kley said.

Lake County also agreed to pay attorney’s fees and provide traditional religious counseling for Native American inmates. Van Kley said roughly half of the jail roster are Indigenous.

The Lake County Attorney did not immediately return MTPR’s request for comment.
Tags
Montana News Lake County JailConstance Van Kley
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information