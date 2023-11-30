© 2023 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Attorney General Knudsen seeks dismissal of professional misconduct charges

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:38 AM MST
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen
Courtesy
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen

Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen has responded to professional misconduct charges issued earlier this fall. The state’s top attorney is requesting the charges to be dismissed.

In September, the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel charged Knudsen with 41 counts of professional misconduct for “assaulting the integrity of the Montana Supreme Court,” along with its justices.

Knudsen routinely criticized the court while defending laws passed by the legislature.

The office alleged Knudsen’s attacks undermined public confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the state’s justice system.

In their response, lawyers for Knudsen argued he had not violated any of Montana’s Rules for Professional Conduct.

A statement released by Knudsen’s office said his criticism of the court is protected by the first amendment. Knudsen said state rules of professional conduct cannot override that.

The case will next proceed to a hearing, which could happen as soon as the week before Christmas.
