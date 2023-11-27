© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Warming climate means changes to Plant Hardiness Zones

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 27, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST
Plant hardiness zones
USDA
Plant hardiness zones

The U.S. Department of Agriculture updated its Plant Hardiness Zone map for the first time in over a decade. The change factors in the warming climate.

The map is essentially a “what to plant where” guide put out by the USDA in collaboration with Oregon State University. It uses 30-year temperature averages and data collected from over 13,000 weather stations across the country.

The lower 48 states are 2.5 degrees warmer than they were in 2012, according to the USDA. Over half the country shifted to warmer plant zones on the new map.

Low winter temperatures are a key metric in determining plant survival at a given location. Data from the 5th National Climate Assessment shows Montana has increasing winter temperatures, and warm nights have become more common.

Northwestern Montana averages the warmest winter temps, while areas of the High Line remain the coldest.

USDA also published "Tips for Growers” online. Gardeners can learn more about what plants would be best suited to their area.

The map will be updated every 10 years.
Tags
Montana News climate change
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information