© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Officials announce project to improve trout habitat in the Jefferson River Basin

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST

Montana Trout Unlimited and the owner of a gold mine near Whitehall announced a joint project to improve spawning habitat and provide cool water for trout in the Jefferson River Basin. Sampling this spring revealed trout populations in much of the basin have reached historic lows.

The partners plan to replace three aging diversion dams along the Boulder River with new instream irrigation pumps. Trout Unlimited Project Manager Chris Edington said in a statement the project is “a win-win for trout and property owners.” He said the work will improve irrigation and boost the river’s supply of cold water.

The Boulder River is one of the Jefferson’s largest tributaries.

Organizers say design work on the project will start this fall, and construction could begin in 2025.
Tags
Montana News Montana Trout UnlimitedJefferson RiverChris EdingtonBoulder River
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information