Montana Libertarian Party chair enters race for Montana's U.S. Senate seat

The chair of the Montana Libertarian Party has entered the race for Montana’s U.S. Senate seat up for election in 2024.

Sid Daoud currently sits on Kalispell’s city council. So far, he is the only Libertarian in his party’s primary. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is seeking re-election on the Democratic ticket. Republicans Tim Sheehy and Brad Johnson are running for the Republican nomination.

Before his election to local office, Daoud ran twice unsuccessfully for the Montana House of Representatives. Daoud said in a statement announcing his candidacy that it’s time to urgently focus on “individual liberty, federal fiscal responsibility and rebuilding our economy through an unfettered free market.”

The 2024 election for Montana’s U.S. Senate seat is expected to be one of the most hotly contested, and expensive, races in the state’s history. Primary elections are on June 4.