© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana Libertarian Party chair enters race for Montana's U.S. Senate seat

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST

The chair of the Montana Libertarian Party has entered the race for Montana’s U.S. Senate seat up for election in 2024.

Sid Daoud currently sits on Kalispell’s city council. So far, he is the only Libertarian in his party’s primary. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is seeking re-election on the Democratic ticket. Republicans Tim Sheehy and Brad Johnson are running for the Republican nomination.

Before his election to local office, Daoud ran twice unsuccessfully for the Montana House of Representatives. Daoud said in a statement announcing his candidacy that it’s time to urgently focus on “individual liberty, federal fiscal responsibility and rebuilding our economy through an unfettered free market.”

The 2024 election for Montana’s U.S. Senate seat is expected to be one of the most hotly contested, and expensive, races in the state’s history. Primary elections are on June 4.
Tags
Montana News Montana Libertarian PartySid DaoudJon TesterTim SheehyMontana House of RepresentativesMontana PoliticsBrad Johnson
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information