Groups want the state Supreme Court to rule on 'open primary' initiative

A group looking to change Montana’s primary election system is suing the Attorney General after he blocked their proposed constitutional initiative.

The proposal, crafted by a group of Republican former lawmakers, officials and third-party candidates, would require most statewide and federal candidates run in one open primary, instead of by party. The top four with the most votes would advance to the general election.

First reported by Montana Free Press, the group submitted the proposal to the secretary of state’s office aiming to get it on the 2024 ballot for consideration.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office found the proposal unconstitutional. The state’s top attorney can block proposals from advancing if deemed “legally insufficient.”

The proposal’s supporters are now asking the Montana Supreme Court to overturn that decision saying the office erred in the analysis.

If the court agrees, the group can move onto signature-gathering. Constitutional initiatives require endorsement from 10% of the total number of qualified voters from across the state to secure a spot on the ballot.