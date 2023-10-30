© 2023 MTPR
Air stagnation advisory issued for western Montana

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM MDT
High pressure will result in light winds and the development of inversions across the region. Localized valley fog can be expected each morning, with degrading air quality through Wednesday.
National Weather Service
High pressure will result in light winds and the development of inversions across the region. Localized valley fog can be expected each morning, with degrading air quality through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an air stagnation advisory for much of western Montana until midday Wednesday.

Following last week’s cold snap and winter storm, a high-pressure system is moving into the region, which will result in light winds and the development of inversions. The Weather Service has issued the stagnation advisory for all of northwest Montana, as well as the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.

Stagnant conditions can trap pollutants near the surface and cause deteriorating air quality. The American Lung Association said people with respiratory illness should keep an eye on the forecast and avoid outdoor exercise or strenuous activity when air quality is bad.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality maintains a real-time air quality monitoring website. You can find the link along with this story at mtpr.org.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
