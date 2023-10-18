© 2023 MTPR
St. Peter's health clinic nurses in Helena vote to join a union

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM MDT
courtesy St. Peter's Hospital

Registered nurses at St. Peter’s health clinics in Helena voted to join a union Tuesday. The hospital’s hiring of a third-party labor consultant had stirred controversy during the organizing effort.

Shortly after the last round of voting ended at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Montana Nurses Association reported nurses at two clinics outside St. Peter’s main hospital building achieved a “resounding victory” in their vote to join the Local #13 chapter of the nurses union. That chapter already represents nurses at the main building.

A spokesperson for St. Peter’s said the hospital respects the right of its nurses to be represented by a union and that it would work collaboratively to negotiate a contract.

The union effort became a flashpoint of controversy when a document containing sensitive personal information about nurses involved in the vote was leaked. That document had been created by a third-party “labor education consultant” hired by the hospital. The consultant was dismissed after the leak.

The Nurses Association will now work to bargain an agreement with the hospital. Gina Davis, president of the local chapter, said in a statement the nurses are ready to work collaboratively in negotiations, but that trust with hospital administration “will need to be rebuilt."

Montana News St. Peter's HospitalMontana Nurses AssociationGina Davis
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
