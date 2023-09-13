© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci charged with disorderly conduct

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published September 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM MDT

Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci was arrested last week for failing to appear in court. The Montana State News bureau first reported he’s been charged with disorderly conduct.

According to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Department, the charge was issued in July, alleging Pinocci challenged another man to a fight during an argument.

A warrant was issued after Pinocci failed to make an initial court appearance. Pinocci was arrested on September 6th and faced the disorderly conduct charge in court the next day.

Pinocci is a former state legislator and second-term commissioner on the Public Service Commission, which regulates monopoly utilities in Montana. Pinocci represents District 1, which covers a large area of central and eastern Montana.

Three seats are up for reelection on the Public Service Commission.
Montana Public Service Commissioners Disagree Infighting Impacts Duties
A member of the council that regulates Montana energy utilities tried to officially censure a fellow commissioner this week. The two commissioners...

Tags
Montana News Randall Pinocci
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information