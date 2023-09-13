Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci charged with disorderly conduct

Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci was arrested last week for failing to appear in court. The Montana State News bureau first reported he’s been charged with disorderly conduct.

According to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Department, the charge was issued in July, alleging Pinocci challenged another man to a fight during an argument.

A warrant was issued after Pinocci failed to make an initial court appearance. Pinocci was arrested on September 6th and faced the disorderly conduct charge in court the next day.

Pinocci is a former state legislator and second-term commissioner on the Public Service Commission, which regulates monopoly utilities in Montana. Pinocci represents District 1, which covers a large area of central and eastern Montana.