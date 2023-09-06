Another Democrat joins Montana's eastern district U.S. House race

Two Democrats are now in the race for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district.

Ming Cabrera, a retired pharmaceutical rep from Billings, is the latest Democrat to announce his candidacy. Kevin Hamm, a small business owner and community organizer from Helena, kicked off his campaign last spring.

Cabrera previously ran for the state House of Representatives, and Hamm ran for the Public Service Commission in 2022.

The House seat, currently held by Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale, is one of many up for election in Montana in 2024. It’s the second cycle Montanans will get to send two representatives to the U.S. House.

Rosendale has yet to announce his plans. He could run for re-election, but says he’s also carefully considering a run for the U.S. Senate against Democrat Jon Tester. That would put Rosendale in a hotly contested primary with Republican Tim Sheehy of Bozeman, a business owner and political newcomer.