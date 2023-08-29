© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Officials report fire danger remains high despite millions spent on firefighting efforts

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:04 PM MDT
A helicopter passes over the firing operation of the River Road East fire, Monday, August 28
Inciweb
State fire managers Tuesday briefed Gov. Greg Gianforte that they have spent nearly $32 million on firefighting efforts so far and fire danger remains high.

There were 24 active large fire incidents in the state as of Tuesday morning. Multiple regions in the state are using significant firefighting resources as the state remains in level 3 preparedness.

Fires have burned over 107,000 acres in the state this year, and 16 primary residences have been lost. The largest active fire is the River Road East Fire, which destroyed 55 structures near the community of Paradise.

Despite lower temperatures on the forecast, fire danger remains high in many areas of Montana.

North Central Montana is under a red flag warning for wind and the National Weather Service forecast elevated fire weather conditions throughout the region due to higher temperatures and ongoing dry conditions.

Great Falls and the Rocky Mountain Front are under a high wind warning as well.

