State utility regulators seek input on Northwestern Energy’s energy plan

Montana’s utility regulators are gathering public input on the plans of the state’s largest energy supplier to meet customer demands.

Northwestern Energy’s plan details how it will source energy over the next 20 years. Northwestern is the state’s largest utility company, serving two-thirds of Montanans.

State regulators on the Public Service Commission are hosting five listening sessions throughout the state to seek input on the next three-year outlook of Northwestern Energy’s plan.

It outlines continued investment in fossil fuels including the creation of a new gas power generating facility in Laurel. It also includes the acquisition of additional capacity at the coal-fired power plant in Colstrip. Though Northwestern Energy has said it will transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Currently 55% of the company’s energy is renewably sourced through wind, solar and hydropower.

The public has until Aug. 28 to give input to state regulators on the plan.