U.S. Forest Service approves a 12,000 acre logging plan near West Yellowstone

The U.S. Forest Service approved a project to harvest timber from an area west of West Yellowstone last week. The plan includes the logging of over 12,000 acres as well as nearly 60 miles of temporary roads.

The agency acknowledged that logging activities would cause short-term impacts to nearby soil, water and wildlife but found that there would be no long-term effects on threatened species like grizzly bears.

Rewilding manager for WildEarth Guardians Adam Ressien said the plan directly opposes a recent executive order to protect old-growth forests and puts threatened species at risk.

“We’ll continue to voice opposition, for sure, and we look forward to doing that both in the public realm and in the courtroom,” Ressien said.

He confirmed that the nonprofit is currently considering legal action.