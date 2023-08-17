Grizzly killed in Park County after attacking livestock

Montana wildlife officials killed a male grizzly bear in southern Park County last week, after it attacked livestock on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin.

The bear, a 20-year-old male, was captured after the attack and was identified as having previously been caught and relocated due to cattle depredations. The bear was also found with severe tooth decay, a condition officials say can make preying on cattle more likely.

After consultation with federal management officials, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized the bear on Aug. 11.

This is Montana’s third euthanization of a grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem this year. Two other male grizzlies were euthanized after cattle depredations, and one female was euthanized after becoming accustomed to unsecured food sources in Big Sky.