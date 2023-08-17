© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Environment
Grizzly killed in Park County after attacking livestock

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM MDT
Cattle
Montana wildlife officials killed a male grizzly bear in southern Park County last week, after it attacked livestock on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin.

The bear, a 20-year-old male, was captured after the attack and was identified as having previously been caught and relocated due to cattle depredations. The bear was also found with severe tooth decay, a condition officials say can make preying on cattle more likely.

After consultation with federal management officials, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized the bear on Aug. 11.

This is Montana’s third euthanization of a grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem this year. Two other male grizzlies were euthanized after cattle depredations, and one female was euthanized after becoming accustomed to unsecured food sources in Big Sky.

Montana News grizzly bearsPark CountyEnvironmentGreater Yellowstone EcosystemBig Sky MontanaMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksTom Miner Basinwildlife
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
