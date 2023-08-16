Montana wildfire update for Aug. 16, 2023

Record setting high temperatures and gusty winds created a dramatic increase in fire activity in western Montana Tuesday. However, much of the increased activity was inside containment lines of existing fires.

As thermometers inched up toward record highs across western Montana Tuesday, ominous plumes of smoke, visible from across the region, rose from existing fires in the area.

But firefighting teams had been expecting increased activity and were well-prepared.

At the Big Knife fire near Arlee, incident commanders said control lines protecting the communities of Jocko and Francis remained secure.

Dramatic growth was also seen at the Doris Point fire near the Hungry Horse Reservoir, however the Flathead National Forest says the fire is not threatening any homes or structures.

As hot, dry, and windy conditions continue until Friday, there’s a high potential for further increased fire activity. However, incident meteorologist Bob Nester says respite could be coming early next week.

“There’s a hurricane down in Mexico that’s going to be ushering in a lot of moisture, a lot of clouds. Temperatures are going to cool down another 10-15 degrees with highs only in the 70’s on Monday,” Nester said.

Nester also said wetting rains of more than a tenth of an inch are expected.

Fishing restrictions have been put in place on the lower Madison River amid high water temperatures. Restrictions are already in effect for parts of the Bitterroot, Clark Fork and Sun rivers.

Hailey Smalley | Montana Public Radio

High water temperatures prompted Montana wildlife officials to implement hoot-owl restrictions on the lower Madison River starting Aug. 16.

Fishing is restricted from 2 p.m. to midnight on the stretch of river between the Warm Springs Day Use Area and the river’s confluence with the Jefferson River. Restrictions also remain in effect for parts of the Bitterroot, Clark Fork and Sun rivers.

Hoot-owl restrictions are put into effect when water temperatures exceed limits for three consecutive days. Temperature limits are established in drought management plans and differ for each river.

Restrictions will remain in effect until lifted by Fish, Wildlife and Parks.