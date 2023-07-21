Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Wildfire forces evacuation orders near Seeley Lake
An evacuation order is in effect due to the Colt Fire, burning 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.
Evacuations are ordered along Highway 83 between mile-marker 27 and mile-marker 31, Rainy Lake to Summit Lake.
A post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 3:28 p.m. says:
Due to the Colt Fire, Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for residents along Highway 83, between MM 27 and MM 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake). You are ORDERED to immediately leave the area. Incident conditions present an immediate threat to persons within this area. A slow moving emergency vehicle with lights and alternating siren tones, loudspeaker announcements, and/or personal contact from a responder all indicate to evacuate immediately!