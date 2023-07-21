© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Wildfire forces evacuation orders near Seeley Lake

Montana Public Radio
Published July 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT
As of 4 p.m., July 21, 2023, Evacuations are ordered along Highway 83 between mile-marker 27 and mile-marker 31, Rainy Lake to Summit Lake.
Montana DNRC
As of 4 p.m., July 21, 2023, Evacuations are ordered along Highway 83 between mile-marker 27 and mile-marker 31, Rainy Lake to Summit Lake.

An evacuation order is in effect due to the Colt Fire, burning 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

Evacuations are ordered along Highway 83 between mile-marker 27 and mile-marker 31, Rainy Lake to Summit Lake.

A post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 3:28 p.m. says:

Due to the Colt Fire, Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for residents along Highway 83, between MM 27 and MM 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake). You are ORDERED to immediately leave the area. Incident conditions present an immediate threat to persons within this area. A slow moving emergency vehicle with lights and alternating siren tones, loudspeaker announcements, and/or personal contact from a responder all indicate to evacuate immediately!

Tags
Montana News wildfire
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information