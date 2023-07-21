© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Butte feels the effects of the Hollywood strike

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM MDT
A mining headframe in Uptown Butte, Montana with the city in view in the background.
Ripple effects from the combined strike of Hollywood writers and actors are beginning to make their way to Montana. Production on a Yellowstone prequel series in Butte has effectively ceased and it remains uncertain if it will ever return.

Bill Melvin, manager of the Butte Civic Center, said that the production of the Yellowstone prequel series “1923” brought millions of dollars into the community, including over $1.6 million in direct payments to the local government. But with no clear end to the Hollywood labor struggle in sight, the production team is stepping back from Butte.

“Honestly, if it wasn’t for the strike, we’d be in business right now,” Melvin said. “So it’s very unfortunate for everybody.”

King Street Pictures rented the Butte Civic Center from the county to use as a production base while they shot their first season and planned to do so again this year. But the ongoing strike by writers and actors has effectively stopped production before it could begin.

Butte-Silver Bow county commissioners on Wednesday night unanimously voted to allow the production out of their lease four months early.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the show’s producers told them they hoped to return to Butte once the strike ends, but could not guarantee it after an effort to extend capped-out tax credits for film productions in Montana narrowly failed in the legislature.

“And so, the production was pretty candid about that,” Gallagher said. “They are going to go to states that are more film friendly.”

While the television production remains in limbo, the Civic Center will be returned to public use.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
