LGBTQ group joins lawsuit against Montana's new drag show ban

The organizers of Montana’s largest pride event have joined a lawsuit against a new state law banning drag story hours in public spaces. Organizers are alleging that the city is refusing to process permit applications for this year’s celebration.

The fate of the annual Montana Pride celebration in Helena this year hangs in the balance, pending a request to a district court judge to halt enforcement of the drag ban.

Kevin Hamm, the lead organizer of Montana Pride, said in court documents that permit applications for this year’s event, set to begin July 30, were functionally identical to those approved for last year’s celebration.

However, in court documents and in a statement to MTPR, Hamm said Helena city officials informed him on July 13 that they would not approve the permits for this year while the ban remains in effect.

Jake Garcin, spokesperson for the City of Helena, said in a statement that the permit for Montana Pride was still under review by officials as of Tuesday afternoon.