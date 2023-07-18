© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

LGBTQ group joins lawsuit against Montana's new drag show ban

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM MDT

The organizers of Montana’s largest pride event have joined a lawsuit against a new state law banning drag story hours in public spaces. Organizers are alleging that the city is refusing to process permit applications for this year’s celebration.

The fate of the annual Montana Pride celebration in Helena this year hangs in the balance, pending a request to a district court judge to halt enforcement of the drag ban.

Kevin Hamm, the lead organizer of Montana Pride, said in court documents that permit applications for this year’s event, set to begin July 30, were functionally identical to those approved for last year’s celebration.

However, in court documents and in a statement to MTPR, Hamm said Helena city officials informed him on July 13 that they would not approve the permits for this year while the ban remains in effect.

Jake Garcin, spokesperson for the City of Helena, said in a statement that the permit for Montana Pride was still under review by officials as of Tuesday afternoon.

Montana Pride has signed on to an existing legal challenge to the bill. Lawyers for the plaintiffs are asking the court to halt enforcement of the law while the suit progresses, allowing Helena officials to process permits for the pride events.

Montana News Kevin HammJake GarcinMontana Pride
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
