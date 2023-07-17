© 2023 MTPR
Montana’s public employee union supports block of property tax cap ballot issue

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM MDT

Montana’s largest union is backing Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s decision to block a ballot issue that would put a cap on annual increases to a property’s taxable value.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees in a news release Monday said the proposed ballot issue would “recklessly defund our schools, law enforcement and public infrastructure.”

The proposal seeks to amend the state’s constitution to limit property valuation increases to 2% annually in an attempt to control property tax hikes. Knudsen earlier this year found the proposal “legally insufficient,” and a Bozeman attorney sued the attorney general, arguing he doesn’t have the constitutional authority to block ballot issues from reaching voters.

The case will ultimately be decided by the Montana Supreme Court.

Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
