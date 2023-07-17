Montana’s public employee union supports block of property tax cap ballot issue

Montana’s largest union is backing Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s decision to block a ballot issue that would put a cap on annual increases to a property’s taxable value.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees in a news release Monday said the proposed ballot issue would “recklessly defund our schools, law enforcement and public infrastructure.”

The proposal seeks to amend the state’s constitution to limit property valuation increases to 2% annually in an attempt to control property tax hikes. Knudsen earlier this year found the proposal “legally insufficient,” and a Bozeman attorney sued the attorney general, arguing he doesn’t have the constitutional authority to block ballot issues from reaching voters.

The case will ultimately be decided by the Montana Supreme Court.