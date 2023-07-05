© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Officials extend public comment period for Columbia Falls cleanup plan

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM MDT
The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company in Columbia Falls, Montana. The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.
Columbia Falls Aluminum Company
The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company in Columbia Falls, Montana. The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.

Federal environmental regulators are extending the public comment period on a plan to clean up a defunct aluminum plant in Columbia Falls.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month released its proposed plan to contain contaminants at the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company.

Regulators are extending the comment period through Aug. 31 and will host two public meetings July 12.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
