Officials extend public comment period for Columbia Falls cleanup plan
Federal environmental regulators are extending the public comment period on a plan to clean up a defunct aluminum plant in Columbia Falls.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month released its proposed plan to contain contaminants at the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company.
Regulators are extending the comment period through Aug. 31 and will host two public meetings July 12.