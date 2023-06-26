© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

A fourth Montana lawmaker has received a letter containing white powder

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM MDT
A fourth Montana lawmaker received an anonymous letter containing an unknown white powder. It tested negative for harmful substances Monday.

According to Kyle Schmauch, a spokesperson for GOP lawmakers, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton was the fourth Republican state legislator to receive a “vague and threatening” letter containing a powder substance in the last several days. All of the letters have included a Helena return address, but are stamped with Kansas City post markings. Officials are urging lawmakers to be cautious and vigilant when opening mail.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating the incidents, along with more than 100 similar letters sent to GOP lawmakers in Kansas and Tennessee. No injuries have been reported and all substances have been benign.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Monday that the Billings Fire Department’s hazmat team tested the substance Vinton received and that it’s likely flour.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
