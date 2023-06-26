A fourth Montana lawmaker has received a letter containing white powder

A fourth Montana lawmaker received an anonymous letter containing an unknown white powder. It tested negative for harmful substances Monday.

According to Kyle Schmauch, a spokesperson for GOP lawmakers, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton was the fourth Republican state legislator to receive a “vague and threatening” letter containing a powder substance in the last several days. All of the letters have included a Helena return address, but are stamped with Kansas City post markings. Officials are urging lawmakers to be cautious and vigilant when opening mail.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating the incidents, along with more than 100 similar letters sent to GOP lawmakers in Kansas and Tennessee. No injuries have been reported and all substances have been benign.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Monday that the Billings Fire Department’s hazmat team tested the substance Vinton received and that it’s likely flour.