Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

State officials seek public comments on the Clark Fork restoration plan

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published June 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM MDT
The Clark Fork River above flood stage in Missoula, May 7, 2018.
Josh Burnham
/

State environmental officials are seeking public comments on updates to the restoration plan for the Upper Clark Fork Basin.

The plan details how the state will restore aquatic and terrestrial resources in the basin that are damaged by mining and smelting waste. The plan was created in 2012 and updated in 2016 and 2019.

This year’s proposed updates to the plan can be found on the Natural Resource Damage Program’s website.

The state will hold a public meeting to discuss the updates on July 11, and will accept comments on the updates until July 19.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
