State officials seek public comments on the Clark Fork restoration plan

State environmental officials are seeking public comments on updates to the restoration plan for the Upper Clark Fork Basin.

The plan details how the state will restore aquatic and terrestrial resources in the basin that are damaged by mining and smelting waste. The plan was created in 2012 and updated in 2016 and 2019.

This year’s proposed updates to the plan can be found on the Natural Resource Damage Program’s website.

The state will hold a public meeting to discuss the updates on July 11, and will accept comments on the updates until July 19.