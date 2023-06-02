FWP director Hank Worsech retires after 21 years, new director named

Worsech said in a statement that he’s proud of what the agency accomplished during his tenure, which included advocating to remove federal protections for grizzly bears and an order to start developing a new wolf management plan . Worsech said the department could “not be left in better hands.”

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has a new leader.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Director Hank Worsech is retiring after 21 years with the agency, and more than two years at its helm. Worsech began medical leave in February due to health issues.

Deputy Director Dustin Temple is taking over as head of FWP starting Friday, June 2. He was first hired at the department in 2004.