Experts from western states meet to discuss the housing affordability crisis

Experts from western states gathered in Bozeman Thursday to discuss tactics for addressing the region’s housing affordability crisis.

The panel on housing issues was assembled by the Western Governors Association and moderated by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“I really believe that attainable, affordable housing is the number one issue facing hardworking Montanans today,” Gianforte said.

The panel included researchers and state employees working in the housing sector from Montana, Washington, Utah and Colorado.

According to data from Headwaters Economics , thousands of zip codes throughout the West have experienced unprecedented price increases in 2021.

Emily Hamilton, a researcher from George Mason University, said prices are climbing highest in areas that have seen the most population growth, like Montana.

“Montana, which used to have a median house price below the national median, now has one well above it.” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said one of the key ways to address affordability is to reduce local zoning rules that limit housing supply density, like apartments and mixed use developments.

Montana’s 2023 Legislature focused its housing policy efforts on that kind of zoning policy. Gianforte signed several of those bills into law earlier this week.

However, the lawmakers and governor didn’t advance specific policy on another of the panel's key takeaways - helping renters as well as homeowners.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost half of renters in the U.S. spend a third or more of their income on housing.

David Andersen with the Washington Department of Commerce said opinions of homeowners are often overrepresented, and his state has had success including other groups, like renters, in their housing coalitions.

“Including the voices of the people that aren't as housing secure and have a different view of what it means to have a good community really started to change the conversation,” Andersen said.

The panel wrapped up with a discussion about long term planning for housing, since populations in the West are projected to grow.

In Utah, the Commission on Housing Affordability meets year round and drafts housing policy for each legislative session. Montana’s Housing Task Force, formed last summer, is planning to reconvene this summer to reevaluate the issue in light of recently passed legislation.