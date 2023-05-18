Sheridan County Democrats form central committee to expand membership

Democrats in the northeast corner of Montana have announced the formation of a central committee to expand their membership. Democrats are trying to expand their reach after failing to draw candidates in more than two dozen districts last cycle.

The Sheridan County Democratic Central Committee joins 36 other central and Tribal committees around the state that organize to get blue candidates elected to office.

In a statement, the new central committee said members are alarmed by actions of the Montana Republican Party and are “hopeful that the decline of public civility and threat to our democracy that has occurred can be reversed.”

Republicans hold all statewide offices and supermajorities in the Legislature. More than 30 legislative Republican candidates won their seats unopposed in 2022, including the representative for Sheridan County.

Sheila Hogan, director of the Montana Democratic Party, said the party is continuing to look to expand its presence and that work for the 2024 election cycle begins now. The party is looking to add two more central committees this summer.