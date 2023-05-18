Gov. Gianforte signs state TikTok ban, legal challenges expected

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday that makes the state the first in the country to ban TikTok within its borders.

The popular video sharing app is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance.

In a statement, Gianforte said the ban is needed to protect Montanans' privacy.

Questions remain over the enforceability of the bill, and legal challenges are expected. A spokesperson for TikTok said the company would “continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana.”

The law says the ban will take effect on January 1, 2024, and would be void if TikTok is sold to an American company before then.

