Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Gov. Gianforte signs state TikTok ban, legal challenges expected

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT
TikTok logo

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday that makes the state the first in the country to ban TikTok within its borders.

The popular video sharing app is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance.

In a statement, Gianforte said the ban is needed to protect Montanans' privacy.

Questions remain over the enforceability of the bill, and legal challenges are expected. A spokesperson for TikTok said the company would “continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana.”

The law says the ban will take effect on January 1, 2024, and would be void if TikTok is sold to an American company before then.

Montana News Greg GianforteTikTokMontana LegislatureByteDance
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
