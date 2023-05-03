Flood warning issued in Missoula 'until further notice'

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a flood warning for the Clark Fork River in the Missoula area from late Tuesday until further notice. Forecasters say minor flooding is possible as early as Wednesday.

Unseasonably hot weather will continue through Thursday, accelerating snow melt in the mid and upper elevations.

Flood stage on that stretch of the Clark Fork is 7.5 ft. Flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Streets in Missoula’s Orchard Homes area could experience flood waters by Wednesday morning.

Missoula County emergency officials say limited supplies of sand and sandbags are now available to the public on D Road at Fort Missoula. The heat gives way to cooler temperatures and widespread rain from Thursday night through Saturday.

The Weather Service says the Clark Fork above Missoula could rise above 9 ft. this weekend.