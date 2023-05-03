© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Flood warning issued in Missoula 'until further notice'

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published May 3, 2023 at 7:12 AM MDT
Missoula Flood Warning
The National Weather Service
/
The National Weather Service
Warmer temperatures this week will cause significant rises on area streams and rivers. The probability of river flooding is low at this time (5 to 10 percent chance) other then the Clark Fork River above Missoula, which has a 70-80 percent chance of hitting flood stage late this week. With the potential for rainfall by the end of next week on top of warm temperatures, the situation may evolve quickly. Regardless, water will be running much higher with very cold water temperatures this weekend into next week. Use caution if you will be near running water.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a flood warning for the Clark Fork River in the Missoula area from late Tuesday until further notice. Forecasters say minor flooding is possible as early as Wednesday.

Unseasonably hot weather will continue through Thursday, accelerating snow melt in the mid and upper elevations.

Flood stage on that stretch of the Clark Fork is 7.5 ft. Flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Streets in Missoula’s Orchard Homes area could experience flood waters by Wednesday morning.

Missoula County emergency officials say limited supplies of sand and sandbags are now available to the public on D Road at Fort Missoula. The heat gives way to cooler temperatures and widespread rain from Thursday night through Saturday.

The Weather Service says the Clark Fork above Missoula could rise above 9 ft. this weekend.

Montana News National Weather ServiceMissoula CountyNational Weather Service MissoulaClark Fork Riverweather
Edward F. O'Brien
