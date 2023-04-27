© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Resolution would require officials to study Smurfit-Stone Superfund site toxins

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:43 AM MDT
The Smurfit-Stone Superfund site spans more than 3,200 acres of historic floodplain near Frenchtown. Community advocates and scientists are worried cancer-causing toxins may wash downstream in the event of a massive flooding event.
Austin Amestoy
/
The Smurfit-Stone Superfund site spans more than 3,200 acres of historic floodplain near Frenchtown. Community advocates and scientists are worried cancer-causing toxins may wash downstream in the event of a massive flooding event.

The Montana Legislature is taking interest in the investigation of a former industrial site near Missoula.

Democratic Rep. Jonathan Karlen is sponsoring a resolution that would require a committee of lawmakers to study the site of the former Smurfit-Stone pulp mill along the Clark Fork River. Karlen represents the district that includes the site and its hundreds of acres of contaminated waste ponds.

“I think the state can have a really important role in making sure that our priorities, and the community’s priorities, are being heard and recognized by the EPA,” Karlen said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been sampling the site’s industrial toxins for more than a decade. National environmental group American Rivers recently listed the Clark Fork River as the fifth most endangered river in the country and called on the EPA to fully clean the site.

Karlen’s proposal cleared the House of Representatives with three dissenting votes. If approved by the Senate, the committee would have until fall 2024 to examine the work done at Smurfit-Stone so far and prepare recommendations to the next Legislature.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureJonathan KarlenSmurfit-Stone SuperfundClark Fork RiverEnvironmental Protection AgencyEnvironment
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information