Police remove and arrest protesters in Montana House of Representatives

Police in riot gear forcibly removed and arrested at least seven protesters who chanted “let her speak” in the Montana House Representatives Monday after Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, was blocked from speaking on a bill.

The gallery of the House echoed with shouts and screams as many lawmakers evacuated.

Shaylee Ragar / Police in riot gear remove protesters from the gallery in the House of Representatives. At least seven people were arrested.

Zephyr, the first transgender woman elected to office, was first blocked from speaking last week after she told supporters of a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors to “see the blood on their hands.”

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier is refusing to recognize Zephyr until she apologizes for what he said violated the House rules of decorum.

Those who were arrested while protesting were taken to county jail. The House resumed business and continued voting on bills after the gallery was cleared and locked. Zephyr left the House in solidarity with protesters.

This story will be updated.

House Speaker blocks transgender lawmaker from speaking, calls for apology Missoula Rep. Zooey Zephyr, one of Montana’s first transgender lawmakers, is blocked from speaking on the House floor after she condemned Republicans for advancing anti LGBTQ legislation.