Republicans draw new lines for the state's utility oversight board

Republican lawmakers have drawn new lines for the state’s utility oversight board. Democrats say the lines will give undue advantage to the GOP. The governor will get the final say.

The districts for the Public Service Commission (PSC) were last updated in 2003. In 2022, a panel of federal judges said Montana needed to redraw the district boundaries to align with the state’s changing population.

Republican Rep. Steve Galloway of Great Falls presented lawmakers’ proposed map on the House floor and asked legislators to resist any amendments.

“I think you’re going to see several amendments being brought, but just remember, that’s the minority singing the blues,” Galloway said.

The map splits most of Montana’s largest cities between two districts, which Galloway says is necessary due to the state’s growing census count. Butte is the only city kept whole.

Democrats argued that the move will dilute their voting power by dividing urban populations between districts. All five seats on the Public Service Commission are currently held by Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott spoke on the matter.

“Democrats are 43% of the two-party vote share in this state. We should have a chance of holding a PSC seat in my opinion. I think that’s more fair,” Abbott said.

Abbott proposed a different configuration of the districts with fewer county and city splits and districts that would be politically competitive in the next election cycle.

Her proposal died mostly along party lines.

The proposed district map has passed the Legislature and is now headed to Gov. Greg Gianforte for consideration.